1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $30.53 million and $72,305.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00089541 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.58 or 0.00250253 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019427 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

