1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001727 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $29.82 million and $70,909.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00089873 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00235745 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00018851 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

