$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will post $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

WAB stock opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,620.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,355,310 over the last ninety days. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

