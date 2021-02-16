$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post sales of $2.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.43 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $8.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $10.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 310,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

