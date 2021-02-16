$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.46 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMN opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $110.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.