$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.46 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMN opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $110.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.