$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report sales of $2.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $10.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $11.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.16.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.06. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $160.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.