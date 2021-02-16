$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report sales of $2.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $10.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $11.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.16.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.06. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $160.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

