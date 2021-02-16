$2.56 EPS Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $3.16. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $12.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $14.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $473.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $487.18 and a 200-day moving average of $458.76.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

