$2.84 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce $2.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. DaVita also posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 67.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

