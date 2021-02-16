21,646 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

