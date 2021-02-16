$219.61 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $219.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.69 million and the highest is $226.95 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $251.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $910.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.20 million to $939.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $971.55 million, with estimates ranging from $949.72 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,015 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 38.3% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,332 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 27.3% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,752,000 after purchasing an additional 595,438 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEI opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

