$219.61 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $219.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.69 million and the highest is $226.95 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $251.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $910.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.20 million to $939.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $971.55 million, with estimates ranging from $949.72 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,015 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 38.3% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,332 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 27.3% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,752,000 after purchasing an additional 595,438 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEI opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.