22,400 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ROAM Global Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $3,356,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,295,000 after acquiring an additional 551,468 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $8,898,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

NYSE FTCH opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.