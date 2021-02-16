22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.28

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 40333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 421,151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 52.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.