22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.28

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 40333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.
22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)
22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.
Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.