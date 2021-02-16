24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Stock Price Up 50.1%

24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF)’s stock price rose 50.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 36,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded 24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85.

24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) provides cloud based business solutions to small and medium-sized companies and accounting firms in Europe. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, warehousing, logistics, project management, and time accounting, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

