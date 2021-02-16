259,400 Shares in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 259,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 1.49% of TWC Tech Holdings II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $2,534,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000.

NASDAQ TWCT opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

