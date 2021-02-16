271,741 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 271,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of TTM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 830,074 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 70,812 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 66,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Truist raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

