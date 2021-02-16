27,285 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,285 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000. American Express accounts for about 3.3% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.88. The company had a trading volume of 59,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,531. The company has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

