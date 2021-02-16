28,345 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $29,096,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $25,537,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,387.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 213,527 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 386.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 203,529 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.6% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 120,230 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $861,095.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,950.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,305 shares of company stock worth $1,327,051. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.