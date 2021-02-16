28,733 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 2.7% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after acquiring an additional 424,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after acquiring an additional 431,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after acquiring an additional 167,101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.87. 407,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,785,752. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $157.91.

