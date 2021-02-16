29,962 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 180,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 1,027.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $108.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

