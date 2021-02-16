2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.70

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.70 and last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 40165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of 2U by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 90,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 2U by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 191,351 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 2U by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

