2U (TWOU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU):

2/12/2021 – 2U had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – 2U had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – 2U had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/12/2021 – 2U had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – 2U had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – 2U had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – 2U had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 2U by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after buying an additional 156,126 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 2U by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after buying an additional 242,787 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

