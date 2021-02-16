$3.25 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report sales of $3.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $3.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.25 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $18.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spero Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPRO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,249. 17.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $553.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

