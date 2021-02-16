$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report $3.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $13.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $15.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH opened at $276.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $293.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

