$3.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the highest is $3.99. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $14.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $15.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.34 to $16.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,477 shares of company stock worth $4,300,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

ABG opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.93. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $269.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

