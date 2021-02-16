$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report $3.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $3.97 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $15.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $21.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $71.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

