$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to report sales of $3.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.86 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $17.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.95 billion to $18.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

NYSE:SYK opened at $248.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $248.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.84 and its 200 day moving average is $220.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after acquiring an additional 462,046 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.