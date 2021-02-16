$3.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will announce sales of $3.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $22.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $341.00 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.12. The company has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

