30,021 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,021 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,965. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

