$31.01 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to announce $31.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.37 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $28.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $132.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.13 billion to $133.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $127.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $126.72 billion to $128.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

KR opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $42.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

