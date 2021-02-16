310,000 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Bought by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of BlackBerry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,788,813. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.