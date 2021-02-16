32,840 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.66. 25,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,648. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.