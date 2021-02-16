$33.05 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce sales of $33.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.01 billion and the highest is $34.08 billion. JD.com reported sales of $24.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $111.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.81 billion to $114.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $137.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.15 billion to $140.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

JD.com stock opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $101.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 148.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

