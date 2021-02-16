360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.88

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 40570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 34.5% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,975,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,226,000 after buying an additional 2,043,581 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth about $18,837,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4,118.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 744,068 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth about $8,527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 433,445 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.