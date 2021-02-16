$361.34 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report $361.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.00 million and the lowest is $335.10 million. Seagen posted sales of $234.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $31,701,673. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 4.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $165.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

