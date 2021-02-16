$376.67 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce sales of $376.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.00 million. Conn’s posted sales of $412.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CONN. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Conn’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $452.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.