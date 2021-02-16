$38.68 Million in Sales Expected for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to post sales of $38.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.40 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $35.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $152.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $154.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.86 million, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $157.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $40.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million.

HBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,282 shares of company stock worth $63,851.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 32.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3,085.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 292,866 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $432.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

