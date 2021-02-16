3i Group (LON:III) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,052.21

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,052.21 and traded as high as $1,188.50. 3i Group shares last traded at $1,185.00, with a volume of 904,357 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on III shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3i Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,153.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,052.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14.

In related news, insider Simon Borrows sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39), for a total transaction of £58,900,000 ($76,953,227.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 40 shares of company stock worth $44,962.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

