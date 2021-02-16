3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGOPY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2253 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

