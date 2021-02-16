3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 53,425 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock opened at $178.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average of $168.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,011. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.