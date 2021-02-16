3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. 3M comprises 0.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in 3M by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its position in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $7,506,011. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.77. 31,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,345. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average of $168.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

