$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will announce $4.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $17.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.