$40.74 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report sales of $40.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.16 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $47.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $157.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.73 million to $157.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $169.56 million, with estimates ranging from $166.95 million to $172.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.82.

DSX opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

