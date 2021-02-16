40,956 Shares in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.30% of Universal Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 170.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 99,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UEIC opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

