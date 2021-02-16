42,550 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.34. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

