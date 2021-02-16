43,770 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,605,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,023,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,544,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter valued at about $4,419,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Argus started coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

