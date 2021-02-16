44,209 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

AIRC opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.07. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $42.84.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Apartment Income REIT Corp.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.