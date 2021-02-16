$447.60 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to announce $447.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.20 million and the highest is $464.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $527.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $326.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 172,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

