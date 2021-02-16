4,578 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,000. Alphabet comprises 6.6% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its position in Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $25.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,130.02. The stock had a trading volume of 39,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,872.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,684.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,123.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

