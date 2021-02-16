46,079 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,751,000 after purchasing an additional 318,919 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $108,980.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,748.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $535,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 763,612 shares of company stock worth $17,244,160 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Sonos stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 133,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,372. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -141.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.