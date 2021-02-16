462,360 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 462,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 6.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,005.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 144,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 137,365 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,277,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after purchasing an additional 200,477 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.